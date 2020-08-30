Glowing penises and awkward distances: Mamamia recaps the 'covid-friendly' MTV VMAs.

This is awkward.

The MTV VMAs went ahead despite the... global pandemic, and if it seemed like a questionable decision BEFORE the show, well it was definitely questionable afterwards.

Masked and unmasked celebrities arrived in New York City (or dialled in virtually) for the first major awards show during the coronavirus pandemic and they probably wish they... hadn't.

This Black Eyed Peas performance is objectively the worst thing you'll ever see. Post continues below video.

Sorry but we only like the VMAs because of meat dresses and celebrity reactions in the crowd we can then turn into memes.

WE WANT THIS OR WE WANT NOTHING TBH

The red carpet, usually one of the year's most ridiculous fashion events, only hosted a handful of stars who actually photographed their looks ahead of time. Mmhm, we were bamboozled, but DON'T WORRY, THERE WAS STILL A NIPPLE OR TWO.