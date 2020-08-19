The Bachelor's Bella has denied meeting Locky before the show, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "It's complete bullsh*t." The Bachelor's Bella has denied meeting Locky before the show.

Bachelor frontrunner Bella Varelis has responded to the rumours that she met Locky before the show began filming and she's not having any of it, thank you very much.

The rumours first emerged in an episode of podcast So Dramatic! when eliminated contestant, Nadine Kodsi aired her suspicions about who would win the show.

"I honestly think Bella is going to win and the reason why I think that is because I personally think it was set up," she told host Megan Pustetto.

"Apparently they met in Bali and she basically made an agreement to go on the show and then they’d be together. Now it’s so obvious because if you were there on the night, I actually said 'you are going to win'.

Speaking to the Herald Sun yesterday, Bella responded to the claims, sharing: "I haven’t been to Bali in five years and it genuinely baffles me the lengths people will go to."

"I’d never even watched Survivor," she added.

"I didn’t even have a conversation with Nadine. I don’t listen to it [podcast] because 99 per cent of it would be complete bullsh*t."

2. Oh. Dancing With The Stars' Sharna Burgess has confirmed she was asked to be The Bachelorette.

It turns out Elly Miles and her sister Becky weren't the first option for The Bachelorette after all.

Dancing with the Stars judge Sharna Burgess has confirmed rumours that she was asked to be The Bachelorette this season, but decided to turn the offer down.