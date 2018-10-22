Rugby league star Kieran Foran’s ex-partner Bec Pope may have just lashed out at the Canterbury Bulldogs player on his wedding day on Saturday.

While Foran, 28, married his girlfriend of over a year, Karina May, 39, on the Central Coast, Pope – who is mum to Foran’s two children – posted a cryptic Instagram post many think was a subtle dig at her ex.

Foran began dating mum-of-six fitness trainer May around September last year, 18 months after his split from Pope was confirmed in April 2016 when their second child, Jordan, was just a few weeks old.

View this post on Instagram Missing my babies like crazy today ???? A post shared by Rebecca Pope (@becpope) on Oct 10, 2018 at 7:53pm PDT

On Instagram, Pope posted a poem by Bianca Sparacino about bravery, which many fans think is biographical.

“I think it’s brave that you get up in the morning when your heart aches and life is messy and you do not feel like being soft for the world,” the poem reads.

“I think it is brave that you continue to love, and express, and open your soul despite the way you were treated in the past.

“I think it is brave that you keep going, that you keep believing in something more, something bigger, even when you may not know what you are hoping for.”