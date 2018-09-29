On the birthday of her twin boys, Bec Judd has shared photos from her high-risk c-section.

Two years ago today, Bec Judd delivered two healthy baby boys via a high risk c-section.

It gave the TV presenter and her former AFL player husband Chris Judd their twins Tom and Darcy.

Today, Saturday September 29, is their second birthday. To celebrate, 35-year-old Bec has shared two photos from the moments the boys were brought into the world.

“Birth is a miracle and my c-sec pics are pretty cool. My babies are two years old today,” the mum-of-four began.

‘The first pic is Tom who was head down and occupying the plum, exit spot for a couple of months. Darcy is the second pic, forced to hang out in the breach position with his head under my ribs for a lot of his time in utero and born arse first.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Judd (@becjudd) on Sep 28, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

Bec went on to say she feels Tom, “born older, bigger and bossier”, still dominates his brother Darcy to this day.

“But Darcy is braver (insert crazier) and can kick the footy WAY better than Tom. Happy birthday my littlest loves. How lucky I am to be a twin mum.”

On September 29, 2016, Bec underwent a difficult c-section to deliver Tom and Darcy.