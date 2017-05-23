After giving birth to her sons, Bec Judd has been left with "twin leftovers".

Bec Judd calls them “twin leftovers” – the signs of the pressure her body was under to safely carry her two little boys through to their September birth.
While the model/presenter/speech pathologist is resigned to the fact that her new “sticky-outie belly button” has become a permanent fixture, there’s another she’s managed to banish.
Spider veins.
Speaking on her KIIS FM show on Monday, the 34-year-old mother of four said the veins “weren’t that bad” during her previous pregnancies with Oscar, aged six, and Billie, three, but suddenly came to the surface with her latest.