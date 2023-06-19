A viral video and an arrest: Why everyone's talking about singer Bebe Rexha.

Popstar Bebe Rexha is "good" after she was struck in the face and injured by a phone thrown at the stage during a Sunday night concert in New York City.

In clips of the event, Rexha is shown dropping to the floor after being hit towards the end of the concert, bringing it to an abrupt, unfortunate end.

She left the stage and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she required stitches.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

The following day, Rexha shared photos to Instagram, posting a selfie of her stitches and a burgeoning black eye.

"I'm good," she captioned the images – a reference to her condition, and her major 2022 hit 'I'm Good (Blue)' with David Guetta.