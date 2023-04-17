‘I used it right down to the last drop’: 9 products our beauty editor finished this month.

Look, I don't often get to the bottom of beauty products. So when I do, it's a wee bit special.

As someone who receives and tries a lot of newborn products before they end up on shelves, I'm often bouncing between so many different things, it's almost impossible to actually... finish anything.

I know, I know. I sound like a real ass – but alas, it's the truth.

However. Sometimes, you get a golden nugget. You know. The kind of stuff you can't stop using because the formula is so good. And you end up repurchasing it. And inviting it into your proper beauty routine.

As rare as it is, it does happen.

In fact, I've pulled together some of the beauty products that I've emptied clean this month. Stuff I really liked and would repurchase again.

Ready for a perv?

