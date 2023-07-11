More allegations have come out against the unnamed BBC presenter. Here's everything we know.

This week, the BBC has found itself at the centre of controversy.
On Sunday, the British broadcaster announced it had suspended a male member of staff following an allegation one of its star presenters paid a teenager thousands of pounds to pose for sexually explicit photos, beginning when they were 17.
The BBC said it first became aware of a complaint in May, but new allegations of a different nature were made to it last week, and it had informed "external authorities".
"This is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps," it said in a statement.
"We can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended."
The statement added "it is important that these matters are handled fairly and with care", without giving details on the claims.
