Barry Keoghan's long-term relationship before Sabrina Carpenter.

Before making headlines with his current romance with pop star Sabrina Carpenter, Irish actor Barry Keoghan was in a serious, long-term relationship with Alyson Sandro, a Scottish dental nurse and orthodontic therapist.

The couple first met in February 2021 at a London pub and quickly hit it off, despite Sandro initially not believing Keoghan was an actor.

"He was saying he plays a superhero in a film. I went, 'Who, Spider-Man?'" Sandro recalled in an interview with GQ.

Keoghan and Sandro's relationship spanned approximately three years, during which time they attended various high-profile events together, including the 2023 Oscars and the Eternals premiere in 2021.

In August 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Brando, after one of Keoghan's favourite actors, Marlon Brando. Keoghan was given just one day off from filming Saltburn to be present for Sandro's labour and delivery.

Despite the demands of his acting career, Keoghan expressed his joy at becoming a father, stating, "I can't get the little boy off my mind. Y'know, it's crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world."

Barry Keoghan and Alyson Sandro at the Eternals premiere. Image: Getty.