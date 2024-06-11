Days after hard-launching his relationship, the tide is turning against Barry Keoghan.

A year ago, many of us did not know the name Barry Keoghan.

Despite being one of Hollywood's rising stars for the past seven years, it was Keoghan's delightful portrayal of the deranged Oliver Quick in Saltburn that elevated him to an in-demand leading man.

The fires of Keoghan's cultural relevancy were then further stoked by his blossoming romance with the extremely-everywhere-right-now singer, Sabrina Carpenter.

There's nothing that can give a man more credibility than being romantically linked with a cool musician girlfriend (with a sizeable fanbase) — just ask Travis Kelce.

With Sabrina by his side, Barry was no longer just a movie star, but a fully-fledged cultural icon with countless thirst TikToks dedicated to him (and his Jacob Elordi bromance) and a Burberry campaign behind him.

Rumours were circulating for months that Barry and Sabrina were dating before they were photographed at this year's Met Gala together. Then Carpenter went and broke the internet with her music video for 'Please Please Please', a meta song about dating an actor with a reputation for breaking hearts... and the law.

And who starred as Carpenter's love interest in it? Barry, naturally.

Barry and Sabrina hard-launch their relationship in 'Please Please Please'. Image: YouTube.