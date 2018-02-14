The profoundly uncomfortable reaction to the sleazy Barnaby Joyce photo.

It’s the photo the nation is talking about.

Our Deputy Prime Minister craning his neck, apparently eyeing off his then-media adviser as she unwittingly twirls her hair.

Senior gov figures abandon #BarnabyJoyce, saying the scandal engulfing the Coalition cannot be allowed to go on and that the Nationals leader’s position is “untenable” #fedpol https://t.co/71xoy4xZmw pic.twitter.com/or8f60R5jC — The Courier-Mail (@couriermail) February 13, 2018

I mean, how could you not talk about it?

Whether or not you think this photo is indeed in the public interest, and deserved to be splashed on the front pages of News Corp’s biggest papers this morning (including the Herald Sun, Daily Telegraph and Courier Mail), it has taken over the conversation currently engulfing Australian politics – exactly as was intended.

With calls growing for Barnaby Joyce, 50, to resign over his affair with his Vikki Campion, 33, this photo is doing his case no favours.

Joyce has vehemently denied he breached ministerial standards by becoming involved with Campion while she was his media adviser – which contradicts claims from his now estranged wife and mother of his four children.