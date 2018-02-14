This man will be the Acting Prime Minister next week. You cool with that?

The alleged bum-pincher with the side-eye is how The Daily Telegraph would like you to remember Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, amid calls for his resignation over speculation he was having an affair with a younger employee.

First, there was last week’s front page that showed Joyce’s new partner and former media advisor Vikki Campion, 33, heavily pregnant with his child.

Yesterday, came the allegations from a woman who says Joyce, 50, drunkenly pinched her on the bottom after the Rural Women’s Agricultural Awards in Canberra in 2015.

And today, the cover of The Daily Telegraph shows Joyce apparently perving on Campion at an official farm summit in November 2016.

Front page of The Daily Telegraph #auspol pic.twitter.com/2XFO3SGeSQ — Christopher Dore (@wrongdorey) February 13, 2018

The look from Joyce appraising Campion’s figure makes you shudder. It’s sleazy, distasteful and the nation this morning is questioning: Is this the man we want in the second most powerful seat in Australian parliament?

Remembering, Joyce is due to step up to the role of Acting Prime Minister when Malcolm Turnbull travels to the US next week on February 21.

But more than the image itself, is the time it was taken.

In November 2016, Campion was working under Joyce as his media advisor. Since the affair has been made public, Joyce has vehemently denied the pair were ever involved at the time of Campion’s employment, as this would breach ministerial standards. Campion was working for Joyce until July 2017.