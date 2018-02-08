'Dear Natalie Joyce, the best years of your life are ahead of you.'

Dear Natalie Joyce,

This letter’s not just for you, it’s also for any woman out there whose marriage has just ended not by her choice.

I want to thank you for being so honest. You’re angry, you feel betrayed, you feel ripped off. And you have every right to feel that way. Most women would. I did – even though I ended my marriage. I’ve had a few friends in your position. Some saw it coming, some were blind-sided. But all of them expressed the sentiment:

“I gave him the best years of my life.”

Like you, these women have invested everything in their husbands. Sacrificed careers, and maybe some personal dreams. Sure, that’s the deal you made – but now he’s reneged on that deal.

You’ve been married for 24 years, and he’s thrown that away. And now, you’re 24 years older, and the future you expected to have has been torn away from you.

“This situation is devastating on many fronts,” you said, in a statement published by The Australian. “For my girls who are affected by the family breakdown and for me as a wife… who placed my own career on hold to support Barnaby through his political life.”

It's true, your life would have been very different if you'd not married and had children, if you'd dedicated yourself to your career, rather than your four daughters.