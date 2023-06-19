Life in plastic certainly seems fantastic, as Margot Robbie has given Architectural Digest readers a sneak peek into the Barbie Dreamhouse.

Fans of Architectural Digest will know that getting the opportunity to do a house tour for the magazine is the pinnacle that any celeb can reach. YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain did it last year and made us all terribly jealous that this 22-year-old has better taste than any of us. And just last month, RuPaul got the chance to do a tour of the drag superstar's bonkers home.

It made perfect sense that on the promo trail for Barbie, which is released later this month of 20 July, that the famed house that many young girls admired (and in my case, could never possibly afford) would get the AD treatment.

So what did we learn from the tour? Let's recap it all now, shall we? We shall!

Watch some highlights from the video before we break it down scene-by-scene. Post continues after video.



Video via Architectural Digest.

Margot opens the pink Barbie doors and I'm not going to lie, I thought she would be pretending to be Barbie for the whole video, but alas, it's Margot Robbie.