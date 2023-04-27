'Can we just admit that the new 'rules' of social media are there to shame women?'

On this week's episode of her Anything Goes podcast twenty-one-year-old YouTuber and social media superstar Emma Chamberlain posed the following question: 'Is it narcissistic to post photos of yourself?'

While Chamberlain has not worried about posting images of herself in the past (her Instagram feed is awash with fashion editorials, mirror selfies and cute outfit pics) she confesses that her feelings about posting photos of herself have changed recently, making her feel "weird".

"I've been finding myself taking a pause before I post a picture of myself, feeling almost uncertain of whether or not it's the right thing to do," Chamberlain writes.

"And I'm somebody who has a tendency to overthink, so part of me wonders if I'm overthinking the whole thing. But part of me also thinks there's a chance that even though we've normalised posting photos of ourselves, it's still actually a narcissistic behavior."

I don't entirely disagree with Chamberlain.

Sometimes I feel embarrassed when posting a selfie, and like Chamberlain I have noticed this 'weird' feeling more and more. I attributed it to hitting my mid-forties, that selfies seem a little like a 2018 thirst trap, and that creating content to feed the social media machine is weird when you think about it.

But on other days I also think I look cute and the light is good and well, it's my social media channel so why shouldn't I capture and then share my image?

Is it narcissistic? A bit.

And maybe it would be problematic if I posted photos of my face all day every day, but an occasional selfie as part of my busy life might be less a symptom of a narcissistic personality disorder and more frivolous fun? Mostly I'm just showing off a new haircut or dress and I'm not trying or pretending to make a clever point.

So, if a selfie is not harming anyone, how bad do we need to feel about it?

Personally, I think not at all.