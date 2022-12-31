American TV icon Barbara Walters has died aged 93.

Legendary US journalist and television personality Barbara Walters has died, aged 93.

A representative for the reporter told People, "She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones.

"She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."

Video via YouTube.

Walters was born on September 25, 1929 and grew up in New York.

Her career was kick-started in 1961 when she began as a writer and researcher for NBC's Today show. After climbing the ranks, her career propelled into TV as a weather and feature assignment reporter-at-large - but eventually, she would land the role as the show's first female co-host.

She worked beside fellow legends including Hugh Downs and Frank McGee.

Barbara Walters, 1976. Image: Getty.