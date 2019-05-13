Search
fashion

BAFTA awards 2019: Every single look from the 2019 BAFTA TV awards red carpet.

In a world where we are increasingly binge-watching TV shows instead of sitting down for a movie, the British Academy TV awards have never been more relevant.

But aside from happy dancing when Killing Eve won the best Drama Series (and when Jodie Comer won best lead actress, too) we really just wanted to see our favourite television characters all dressed up and fancy on the red carpet.

From Oksana Astankova to Julia Montague, here are the best looks our favourite television characters and personalities served at the BAFTA TV awards 2019.

Bafta tv awards 2019
Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Mandip Gill. Image: Getty.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

We're All So Ashamed

Mamamia Out Loud

The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received

The Spill

Renya Xydis On Getting Salon Smooth Hair At Home

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Julia Stiles. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Georgia May Foote. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Kieron Richardson. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Caitlin Moran. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Saoirse-Monica Jackson. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Jodie Comer. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Sophie Raworth. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Siobhan McSweeney. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Kathy Kiera Clarke. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Louisa Harland. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Benedict Cumberbatch. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Steve Pemberton. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Lenny Henry and Suranne Jones. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Helen Lederer. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Kimberley Garner. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Nicola Shindler. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Lolly Adefope. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Jessica Hynes, winner of the Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme Award. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Daisy May Cooper. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Phil Bigwood, Debbie Dubois and Steve Rudge. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Lucy Worsley. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Amy Jackson. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Michelle Heaton. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Holly Willoughby. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Sophie Headon. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Tom Read Wilson. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Amanda Mealing. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Lesley Manville. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Naga Munchetty. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Shirley Ballas. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Jodie Harsh. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Jane Krakowski. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Nina Toussaint-White. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Bel Powley. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Sinead Keenan. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Ncuti Gawa and Emma Mackey. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Helen McCrory. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Kirsty Wark. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Susanna Reid. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Amanda Berry. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Michael McIntyre and Kitty McIntyre. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Anna Passey. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Sheridan Smith. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Tess Daly. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Camilla Kerslake. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Naga Munchetty and Sophie Raworth. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Alex Scott. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Louis Theroux and Nancy Strang. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Paloma Faith and Emma Corin. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Rochelle Humes. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Grayson Perry and Philippa Perry. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Charly Clive. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Lilah Parsons. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Julia Davis. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Joan Bakewell.Imag: Getty Image.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Sarah-Jane Crawford. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Megan McKenna. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Konnie Huq. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Maya Jama. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Winner of the Supporting Actress award for 'Killing Eve', Fiona Shaw. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Jennifer Metcalfe. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Graham Norton. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Nick Mohammed and David Schwimmer. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Helen Worth. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Jodie Whittaker. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Arielle Free. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Holly Rebecca White. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Nicola Coughlan. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Sair Khan. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Emily Atack. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Charlotte Hawkins. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Daisy Lewis. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Steve Coogan. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Monica Dolan. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Barney Walsh and guest. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Anastasia Kingsnorth. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Lily Travers. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Krishnendu Majumdar. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Dame Pippa Harris DBE. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Christine Bottomley. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Jamie-Lee O'Donnell. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Samia Longchambon. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Scarlett Moffatt. Image: Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bafta tv awards 2019
Charlotte Hawkins. Image: Getty.
Bafta tv awards 2019
Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. Image: Getty.

More to come.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout