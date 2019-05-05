A week ago, a random man on Tinder insulted Thea's dress. Now she's modelling it on ASOS.

Trying to navigate your way through all the trends and rules of online dating can be exhausting. But maintaining a basic level of human decency really shouldn’t be that hard.

One man’s offensive message to a woman on Tinder about her appearance has gone viral for precisely all the wrong reasons. This man, named George, gave his unsolicited opinion of a woman’s dress that he had matched with on the dating app, leading her to post the exchange to Twitter, saying: “Men are trash”.

“Not gonna lie, you’re a bit of a joke but that dress in the last photo is not doing any favours,” George felt compelled to tell the woman, Thea Chippendale. “Hope this helps.”

“Excuse me?” Thea immediately responded.

“You heard,” he reiterated.

“Why did you feel like you need to comment on it? Is your head that far up your own ar** that you thought your opinion mattered?” she said back to the man.

Men are trash. (Included the pic he’s on about ????) pic.twitter.com/3pi6NHl0Oy — Thea Lauryn Chippendale ???? (@theachippendale) April 28, 2019

Clearly not getting the point that his message was rude and offensive, he came back with an even worse response.

“Literally had to tell you else [sic] I wouldn’t of slept. It’s awful you not reckon? Charity shop job! I tell you what… GROW UP! And shop somewhere decent!”

“Hope this helps,” he said once again. And no George, nothing you have said has been of help.

The tweet about the message was met with suitable anger online and has been ‘liked’ nearly 110,000 times since Thea posted the exchange on April 28.

Talking to Mamamia, Thea, 20, said she was “shocked when I first read the message”.

“I couldn’t believe that someone could be so cruel to go out of their way to be horrible to a person that they didn’t know,” she continued.

“I have never personally experienced something quite as bad as this [on a dating app], but I do get some strange comments quite a lot!”