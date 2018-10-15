Hallelujah, Bachie love does exist.

We may not have gotten a happy ending down under, but the Bachelor Vietnam has come through for us.

Remember a few weeks ago when the Vietnamese version of the franchise aired the best Bachelor episode in the history of the show?

A very dramatic scene took place at the rose ceremony – where our favourite type of tear-filled drama usually unfolds.

Contestant Minh Thu is chosen by the Honey Badger equivalent, Nguyen Quoc Trung, to be sent home, but instead of packing herself in to the awaiting limo to resume her normal, rose ceremony-less, life, she… stays.

Looking up at the Nguyen Quoc Trung through tears, she begins to explain that she had actually had found love on her reality TV journey… But not with him.

“I went into this competition to find love and I’ve found that love for myself, BUT it isn’t with you. It’s with someone else,” she said.

In the full, uncut and oh-so-emotional version of the scene below, Minh Thu then turns to the remaining contestants and pours her heart out to fellow contestant Truc Nhu, asking her to leave the show with her instead.