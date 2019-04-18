STOP IT. The Bachelor's Tenille just dropped her own bombshell about Honey Badger.

At the end of Wednesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, we saw a preview promising the arrival of another woman who appeared on Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor: Tenille Favros.

The 26-year-old, who chose to leave midway through the season, saying she couldn’t see herself falling in love in the bizarre environment of reality TV (no… sh*t), appears to stir some drama soon after arriving in paradise.

But in an interview on Thursday morning with Coffs Coast’s 105.5’s A.B and Ben, it was her comments about a particular conversation with Nick Cummins that attracted attention.

After the hosts joked about how Tenille “ghosted” The Bachelor, she said, “pretty much”.

“I mean, I guess the conversation I had with him the night I left, I don’t want to say I knew that was going to happen, but I felt like he was very on par with me in that we weren’t going to find love in that environment,” she said.

PAUSE.

A.B. jumped in to clarify: “Do you mean like as in, similar to Brooke’s sentiments… that he wasn’t going to be with anyone?”

“Look, I still kind of hoped that he was,” Tenille said.

“But in that conversation with him that night, I just sort of said, look, in this time frame that we’ve got here, I was in there for seven weeks and I’d spent minimal time with him really in the scheme of things, I just said I don’t think I’m going to fall in love in here, and he just looked me dead in the eye and said, ‘I agree with you’.”