A popular podcast and online trolls: What we know about Bachelor in Paradise's Abbie Chatfield.

Although it's a little hard to believe, it's been an entire year since Matt Agnew, Chelsie McLeod, and Abbie Chatfield filmed The Bachelor finale in South Africa.

In the emotional final episode, Matt chose Chelsea, leaving Abbie heartbroken. But just six months later, Matt and Chelsie's relationship came to an end.

Now, with the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise looming, Abbie Chatfield is about to return to our screens once again among returning contestants including Jamie Doran, Ciarran Stott, Timm Hanly and Brittany Hockley.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise below. Post continues after video.



Video via Channel Ten.

Here's everything we know about Abbie Chatfield, ahead of the show's premiere.

Facing the trolls.

When The Bachelor aired in 2019, Abbie faced incessant online trolling.

During her time on her show, the 24-year-old was critiqued for wearing a bikini, for the way she kissed Matt, and even for the clothes she wore. Eventually, the bullying reached the point where Abbie was receiving death threats. "When you’re getting 200 messages telling you to kill yourself, you feel like your entire world is negative," Abbie told Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, at the time. "It makes you scared to go outside, I didn’t want to go out for a drink in a bar until when the show was done airing." In the last year, the trolling has thankfully quietened down. But although much of the online bullying has subsided, Abbie previously told Mamamia that she still receives at least one troll message per day.









View this post on Instagram





















A post shared by ABBIE CHATFIELD (@abbiechatfield) on May 19, 2020 at 12:11am PDT Abbie isn’t opposed to naming and shaming her trolls on social media either. "Naming and shaming is 100 per cent fair and, in my opinion, necessary," she told Mamamia. "I see it as the only tool I currently have at my disposal to prevent further bullying. Trolls do not listen to reason, so to out them is to at least show people what I receive on a regular basis, and takes the benefit of anonymity away from the troll,” she continued. "I have no interest in protecting people who feel the need to message anyone deplorable things. "These messages 100 per cent lead to mental health issues, which can, in turn, lead to suicidal thoughts and suicide itself. It is not something I take lightly.”

A successful podcast and career.

While Abbie has been vocal in the past about how she was treated following her time on the show, the Brisbane woman has also embraced her social media community, building up a legion of followers on Instagram and Facebook.

In recent months, Abbie has used her platform to share important information about feminism, mental health, and body positivity – and to discuss 'taboo' topics, such as sex and female masturbation.

On Instagram, Abbie hosts Tea Tuesdays Q&A sessions, where she invites her 148,000+ followers to share their deepest and darkest thoughts and respond to questions such as, 'What's the dumbest thing a man has ever said to you?' and 'What is something that no one knows about you?'