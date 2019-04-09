Just four Bachelor in Paradise/MAFS crossover couples we'd like to put into the universe.

We like to think we’re pretty good at matchmaking.

And by matchmaking, we mean pairing people up that we’ve never met but have watched extensively on television, based on, well… the way they were edited and their social media presence. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Look, nothing against the experts, but they haven’t exactly nailed their Married at First Sight pairings this season (or… ever), and with an excess of ex-reality TV single hopefuls roaming around the country, searching for more Instagram followers, we thought why not pair them up with their cross-network counterparts?

It makes so much sense.

In honour of Channel Nine’s MAFS leaving our weeknights only to be replaced by Bachelor in Paradise over on Channel 10, we thought we’d dip in to the respective pools, so to speak, of the rival networks’ single contestants.

And having never met any of the contestants from either franchise, we feel we’re definitely best placed to do so.

Plus we imagine the amalgamation of MAFS and BIP contestants will result in some sort of group wedding on the beach in Fiji ordained by Osher and John Aiken, while Trish Stratford and Mel Schilling watch from a tree somewhere and comment on the dynamics of each couple, which sounds like GREAT watching to us.

So without further ado, here are four totally made up MAFS/BIP couples we’ve decided would work because we just… have.

Cat Henesey and Sam Ball