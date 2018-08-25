For viewers of The Bachelor, there's one simple question about Cass on everyone's lips.

Alright.
I have an obvious question that is on everyone’s lips.
It is very important. It is one of the most pressing issues in Australia at present. Before you get too excited (or bored/confused/annoyed), no, it’s not about who our current prime minister is or what the heck is going on in Canberra at themoment (although the answer to this question is just as mysterious).
The question that has been burning my brain for the past two weeks is: If Cassie from The Bachelor has been in love with Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins since the moment she saw him (as she revealed by reading him her diary entry on Wednesday night’s ep) – why did she come on The Bachelor to potentially meet/fall in love with/have lots of sex and babies with some other dude in the first place?
Huh?
Why didn’t she just stay and pursue The Badger in reality. You know, the good old fashioned way. By looking into his window late at night and stealing locks of hair from his bin to make some sort of love potion?
Top Comments
I feel very sorry for Cassie, I wish the prducers would leave he alone and hope she gets a date.
