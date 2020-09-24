Locky is the guy you dated who made you think you were the only one.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

Behind the scenes of The Bachelor, in a moment we didn't see, Locky Gilbert told Izzy Sharman-Firth he was falling in love with her.

His actions left Izzy completely shellshocked when, in last night's episode, she was sent home at the rose ceremony.

There's a reason the Bachelor is supposed to stand solemnly, true feelings concealed, when a contestant professes their love for him.

Sure, it makes for awkward silences, and at times feels almost cruel - but it also protects the vulnerable women putting the full extent of their emotions on show.

Because no one wants to be told someone is in love with you only to have that taken away. Especially left with the knowledge it's not only over between you - but they're giving that love to someone else.

We know what you're thinking: What did they think they were signing up for? etc, etc.

But by many accounts, Bella Varelis went on The Bachelor primarily to boost her social media following. Then she fell for Locky, big-time.

Izzy didn't think her connection with Locky was all that strong initially, until they spent time together in lockdown and it deepened, to the point they started discussing what a future together would look like.

And Irena - well, for someone who seems to have had it in the bag from the start, it can't be fun realising her (probably) current boyfriend told another woman he was falling in love with her.