The bizarre royal baby traditions that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have to follow.

The arrival of a new royal baby is nearly upon us.

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they were expecting back in October, royal fans have been eager to find out anything and everything about Baby Sussex.

With just weeks to go until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce the arrival of the royal baby, we decided to take a look at some of the bizarre royal baby traditions that Meghan and Harry will be expected to follow.

Here’s what we discovered:

1. The Queen will be the first to know.

Before the news of the royal baby’s birth is announced to the public, the Queen will be the very first person to know.