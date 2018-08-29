SOS: Baby Shark is the song driving parents everywhere absolutely mental.

Okay, if you have gone to YouTube to look for the clip, and you’ve found the most popular version, by Pinkfong, stop. Note that comments on the clip have been disabled, but it has received 1.2 million thumbs down. That’s a lot of people expressing their intense emotions about it in the only way they can.

Pinkfong’s version of the Baby Shark song has had 1.6 billion views on YouTube. Does that mean a quarter of the world’s population have watched the clip? Or does that mean 1000 parents have had to endure their kids playing it 1.6 million times each? It’s hard to tell.

So where did the Baby Shark song come from and how has it managed to achieve world domination?

Pinkfong is a Korean-based YouTube channel producing K-Pop videos for kids. But the Baby Shark song isn’t an original.

“We took a fresh twist and re-created on a traditional singalong chant with our Pinkfong’s Baby Shark,” Jamie Oh, a spokeswoman for Pinkfong, told Quartzy.

“In addition to the upbeat rhythms and fresh melody, Dvorak’s New World Symphony has been added to the beginning of the song to emphasise the tension before the shark family shows up.” Okay then.

The clip itself is nothing special, although the two kids in it are adorable. The animation is pretty basic, as is the story line (a family of sharks go hunting but don’t catch fish). Really, it’s all about the “doo doo doo doo doo doo”, and the dance moves.

Watch the clip for Baby Shark here… but be warned – it’s very catchy.

PinkFong uploaded the Baby Shark clip more than two years ago, but its popularity didn’t really explode till the #BabySharkChallenge dance took off. The craze started in Asia last year, and over the past few months, has spread worldwide.

Who doesn’t love a dance with moves aimed at toddlers?

Everyone’s doing it. Footy players in the UK. A traffic cop. Ordinary parents, like UK mum Ashleigh Waller, who painted herself blue and did the dance alongside a moving car.

It’s so popular that that experts are now warning of the dangers. The dangers of doing the dance alongside a moving car, that is.

But let’s not forget the real danger. Once this song is in your head, it will never leave. Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.