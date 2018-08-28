Serena Williams asked for hilarious parenting stories and Twitter sure delivered.

Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia threw up on her during a flight, proof that parenting is the greatest equaliser.
The tennis legend shared the story on Twitter and called for other parents to share their (hilarious) parenting stories using the hashtag #ThisMama, and Twitter users did not disappoint.
Kids humble us. The other day on a flight home Olympia insisted on running up and down the aisle and when I finally got her to sit still, she threw up all over me. #ThisMama would love to hear your stories of motherhood.. even ones like this! Share and tag them with #ThisMama. pic.twitter.com/9N5duB2M3t
— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 26, 2018
Parents responded with a bunch of funny, ridiculous, terrifying and often gross stories.
Right off the bat, we were gifted this:
My daughter loved to take everything out of the pantry & put it all back in. #ThisMama came back in the room to her looking like this & the 3 minutes it took me to figure out she’d gotten into the red food coloring & wasn’t bleeding profusely were the longest 3 minutes of my life pic.twitter.com/eRvmEGlQFD
— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) August 26, 2018
And these hilarious stories:
Then there was the time I was interviewed by the police on suspicion of being a drug dealer, because my six year old had taken some homeopathic white powder ‘wraps’ to school & given to his friends. When asked what they were he said “people come to our house & buy them” #thismama
— Sarah Ockwell-Smith (@TheBabyExpert) August 26, 2018
