'As someone who has been stalked, I have feelings about the "real Martha" becoming a celebrity.'

Watching the surprise Netflix hit, Baby Reindeer, I felt equal parts triggered and validated. This was the first time I’d seen stalking depicted on screen with a nuanced, authentic, complex approach. As someone who's experienced stalking, it was an approach I could relate to.

In particular, it cleverly examines the complexity of victim-response and the notion of an imperfect victim, as well as community attitudes around stalking and the overwhelming lack of understanding and support.

Stalking is a crime that sneaks up on you. You don’t immediately know what's coming, which is why victim responses vary, and rarely make sense to those on the outside looking in. While ultimately, there is fear, there is also confusion, anger, frustration, even intrigue. There are moments when you try to laugh it off, and moments when you want to scream. There are moments when you can't figure out if you’re overreacting or under-reacting.

This is further compounded by the colossal lack of support most victims receive when they do try to talk about their initial discomfort; the discomfort felt before they’ve identified their experience as stalking. Being dismissed, as I was, and as Richard Gadd’s character, Donny was, can prompt victims to withdraw, either minimising their experience, or trying to handle the situation themselves. Either response can contribute to the notion of the imperfect victim.