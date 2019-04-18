"I hate it." The mum so embarrassed by her baby's name she wants to change it.

Finding the perfect baby name is no easy feat.

From ruling out the names that make you feel uncomfortable – think someone who bullied you in high school – to arguing over potential baby names with your partner, it can be incredibly tough.

But when you’ve got family in your ear sharing their opinions too, it’s even worse.

For one single mum, things got complicated when she decided to impulsively change her newborn’s name after she discovered none of her family members approved the name she originally chose.

Brace yourself: Reddit reveal the worst baby names they’ve ever heard. Post continues after video.

Although the woman originally planned to call her son Jarrah, she ended up changing his name to Ezra to please her family.

“I had a name picked out for my son that I had always planned to call him,” the woman wrote on Mumsnet.