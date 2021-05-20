"I decided I couldn't stand the name." 16 women on why they decided to change their baby's name.

Choosing the right baby name is just one of the hundreds of jobs new parents have to do.

And it's certainly no easy decision.

Not only do you have to find a name that you and your partner both agree on (and hasn't already been snatched up by a rogue cousin), you also need to find one that actually... fits.

Watch: How people have reacted to our baby names. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

With that in mind, it's understandable that parents might change their minds after a couple of weeks (or hours) and opt for something entirely different.

Just this week, former Big Brother star Krystal Forscutt (now Hipwell) announced that she changed her mind about calling her eight-month-old son Huska.

The mother-of-three chose the name after asking her Instagram followers to vote on whether they preferred Huska or Husky, which she is now using as a nick-name.

When a fan asked about her son's name in an Instagram Q&A, Krystal responded saying, "It's actually neither of these names on his birth certificate but we call him Husky".

She added that she won't be sharing her son's legal name on social media.

And she's not the only celeb who's swapped out her kids' name.

Just last year, Amy Schumer shared that she tweaked her son's name after realising it sounded like... "genital".

"It’s now Gene David Fischer," she said on her podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Keith.

"It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realised that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital'."

Of course, she's not alone.

Here are 16 other women who decided to change their baby's name, and what made them to do.

"I had a moment of clarity in the NICU."

"We had the name Zac Angus in mind. We changed it after he arrived because I had a moment of clarity in the NICU and it sounded like black Angus." - Jem.