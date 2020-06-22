From Anais to Scout: 37 women share their favourite baby name, they never got to use.

When it comes to picking a baby name, there are a lot of things parents need to consider.

Is it too common? Is it too unique? Does my partner like it?

And even when you find a name that seems to tick all the boxes, it might have been taken by someone you know, it doesn't quite work with your last name or just doesn't seem to... fit. As such, a lot of perfectly good baby names inevitably end up being brushed aside in the 'maybe next time' pile.

But even though you may not have used your preferred baby name, chances are you still love it and think about it every now and again when you meet someone with that name or hear it pop up in someone's else search for the perfect baby name.

So to find out what baby names we all love, we asked the Mamamia community to share the names that made it to the top of their lists, but they never got to use.

Here's what they had to say.

Edward

"I loved Edward but my last name is Cullen (I’ve never seen Twilight) so my husband said no way. I ended up having a girl so the argument was short-lived!" - Sam Cullen.

Poppy

"I loved the name Poppy for a little girl (it was my number one), but my children call my dad Pop or Poppy, and I call my Pop, Pop, so it didn’t feel quite right. I still love the name. I also liked the name Rory for a boy, but Rory Storey? No way." - Megan Storey.

Avery

"Avery for a girl. It got panned by my husband and a couple of close friends because it was too close to ovary or reminded them of a birdcage." - Kim Chapman.

Scottie

"I wanted Scottie for a girl after reading the book The Descendants (it was then made into a movie with George Clooney). I fell in love with the name and wanted to call my daughter that but then chickened out at the last minute because so many people said it was too left of field. I vowed that if I had a girl next it’d be Scottie, then we had a boy! So I haven’t used it. I still love it though. I don't regret not using it for my first as I think she really suits the name we ended up picking for her." - Georgi Dyason.