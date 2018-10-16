Alex has had 35 miscarriages in seven years. Now she'll have one final round of IVF.

Alex Kramer has been through the pain of 35 miscarriages. But she’s not ready yet to give up on her dream of having another baby.

The UK TV presenter and her fiancé Scott started trying for a baby seven years ago, and were thrilled when Kramer’s pregnancy test came up positive. But when she went to her GP, she was told that she was no longer pregnant and must have had an early miscarriage.

“I was heartbroken,” Kramer tells the Daily Star.

“But you think, ‘OK, let’s try again.’ But obviously I had no idea what lay ahead.”

Kramer went through another nine miscarriages before giving birth to baby Isobella in January 2013. Then she endured another five miscarriages before Josh came along in July 2014.

As she tried for a third child, the miscarriages continued. She was advised to turn to IVF. Just before her 40th birthday, she fell pregnant again. At her six-week scan, she and her fiancé discovered they were expecting twins. Kramer says they let themselves get excited.

“But when we went to the eight-week scan there was no heartbeat and my babies had died. I took it really hard. I was a complete mess.”

Kramer admits she’s “blessed” to have two beautiful children, and she knows that a lot of people will wonder why she keeps going after 35 miscarriages.

“But for every person who thinks that way, there will be those who will understand my longing for another child – the dream of holding tiny newborn hands and kissing little feet, as well as the grief and pain I feel every time I miscarry.”

Kramer shared the story of her early miscarriages during Baby Loss Awareness Week, “not for sympathy but so that at least one person would know they’re not alone”. One of the women who responded to her story on Instagram was a mum called Jo, who used the hashtag #39angels.