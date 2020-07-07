Just 17 highly awkward photos that show what teenagers actually used to look like.

Let's all agree, teens these days don't look like teens anymore.

Honestly, they haven't for a while.

While those of us born before the year 2000 documented our pre-teen and teen years using video cameras, self-timer on a Canon PowerShot and MySpace, the youth of today are doing TikTok dances, making 90s fashion look cool again and posting selfies to the 'gram.

Gone are the braces, unflattering side fringes, blotchy orange bronzer and the harshest of unblended foundation lines. No. Teens today know how to contour and apply false lashes. AND they can actually dance.

Case in point: this highly accurate visual representation shared on social by Whitney Sinecoff.