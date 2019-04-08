One year on from his death, a new Avicii album will be released this June.

The album Avicii was working on before he passed away will be released in the coming months.

Nearly one year after the Swedish songwriter’s sudden death, the producer’s new full-length album, titled ‘TIM’, is set for release on June 6.

The first single from the new album, ‘S.O.S.’, will also be released on April 10.

The rise of Avicii was incredibly sudden and dizzying.

“He [Avicii] left behind a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music,” Avicii’s team said in a statement.

“Since Tim’s passing, the family decided not to keep the music locked away – instead they wanted to share it with his fans all around the world.”

Although the 16-track album wasn’t completed at the time of Avicii’s death, a production and writing team banded together to complete the posthumous album, with the support of Avicii’s family.

The late 28-year-old’s family have also set up a charity called the Tim Bergling Foundation, named after Avicii’s given name.

According to the New York Times, the charity will “support groups involved with mental health and suicide prevention”.

It’s believed proceeds from the the album ‘TIM’ will also help the foundation.

Speaking to The New York Times for an interview ahead of the album’s release, friends of the producer believed that he was in great spirits before his death.