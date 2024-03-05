The trans-seasonal staples the Mamamia team shopped this month.

As we bid farewell to summer, it's time to look into trans-seasonal pieces that work for this time of the year.

Because it's not exactly warm enough to walk out in shorts and a tee, but it's not so cold that a coat and thermals are necessary.

Watch: Inside My Wardrobe | Comfort and Joy. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So, I turned to the Mamamia team for some fashion inspo because this is by far the most stylish office I've ever worked in, so I knew they'd have some great recommendations.

From classic staples to comfortable co-ords, the ladies at Mamamia told me exactly what they shopped for in the lead up to autumn, and thanks to them, I now have a shopping list that's about a kilometre long to share with you.

So, let's take a look at what they bought.

Image: Supplied.