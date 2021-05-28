'I've never received so many compliments': 15 things the Mamamia team shopped this month.

With just a few days until winter, the Mamamia team have been busy updating our wardrobes with new clothes, shoes and accessories to wear on high rotation during the cold months ahead.

From easy throw-on dresses to the "comfiest shoes ever", here are 14 things we've added to our closets this month.

"I bought this tie-dye dress from MNG and I don't think I've ever received so many compliments on an item of clothing. Something different, fun to wear on its own or layer up with a knit or jacket on top. I kinda think tie-dye is a neutral now?!" - Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle.

"I was 100 per cent influenced by Kee Reece. I bought these jeans from Witchery and have been wearing them non-stop! As a previous skinny jeans wearer I've been trying to find straight leg jeans which are both flattering and comfy, and these are it!" - Simone Masci, Sales Manager.