Everything we know about the damning Australian war crimes report.

On Thursday November 19, 2020, a redacted version of a report four years in the making will be made available to the Australian public.

Its contents are so horrifying that the Prime Minister took the time to hold a press conference ahead of their release to warn us about the "deeply disturbing" allegations made inside.

"This will be difficult and hard news for Australians, I can assure you," Scott Morrison told reporters on Thursday.

Watch: The Prime Minister's press conference.



Video via SBS.

He has warned us to prepare for allegations of "serious and possibly criminal conduct" and has already put a number of structures in place to make sure the public is confident the government will do everything they can to investigate.

Here's everything we know.

338 witnesses and 55 incidents: What we know about the allegations.

An inquiry began in 2016, in response to rumours and allegations relating to possible breaches of the Law of Armed Conflict by members of Australia's Special Operations Task Group in Afghanistan from 2005 to 2016.

It was an administrative fact-finding probe, not a criminal one, and called 338 witnesses while examining 55 separate incidents or issues including alleged unlawful killings and 'cruel treatment' of unarmed civilians, and former combatants.

The inquiry also looked into whether organisational, operational and cultural factors enabled the alleged breaches, and was run by New South Wales Court of Appeal Justice Paul Brereton, who is also a Major General in the Army Reserves.

In July 2017, the ABC's investigation The Afghan Files reported on hundreds of pages of leaked secret defence force documents that suggested a growing unease at the highest levels of Defence about "ingrained problems" and a "warrior culture" within Australia's special forces.

A large proportion of the documents were reports on at least 10 incidents between 2009-2013 in which special forces troops shot dead insurgents, but also unarmed men and children.