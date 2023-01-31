'I'm more African-American than you are.' Why everyone's talking about Australian Survivor's Rogue.

What did Rogue say?

Even though Rogue is on the Heroes side of Heroes V Villains, she has said some pretty villainous things thus far. This makes her the best kind of contestant and I can already tell I'm going to love watching her.

One of the first eyebrow-raising things she said was to Gerry, the old newbie (meaning he is an old man who is a newbie on the show rather than a returning player).

"I'm excited you're here, Gerry. I think you're going to be a friggin' hoot. And I think you're probably going to take on some of those big boys and I'm excited to friggin' see it," she said. So far, so nothing.

"Well, you only live once," old man Gerry said. "I'm closer to death than the rest of yous so I'll give it a go."

"No, no. Actually, totally disagree with you, since I almost died three times in my life so far. I bet I'm a way lot closer than you. I got bit by a lion on my ass, beat that," she boasted.

"Beat that!" she continued, cackling.

Then, after chopping away at a tree with a large knife, she said to Shaun (as in Hampson, as in ex-AFL player and Megan Gale's partner), "Hey, were you circumcised?" She brandished the knife at him. "I can help you out right now, obviously."

And thus, having ruffled a few feathers, she went on to ruffle a few more.

"Where in the US are you from?" Rogue asked Survivor royalty, Nina Twine, daughter of two-time US Survivor winner, Sandra Diaz.

"North Carolina," Nina replied. "On the east coast, so ALL the way on the other side."

"Because I live there half the time, I don't need you to explain it like I'm an idiot," Rogue said. "But thank you. Gotcha. Gotcha."