'I'm more African-American than you are.' Why everyone's talking about Australian Survivor's Rogue.

Australian Survivor's Rogue has gone, well, ROGUE.
Last night, while the majority of reality TV afficionados were understandably watching the craziness that is Married At First Sight, the rest of us were glued to our screens as the GREATEST REALITY SHOW ON TELEVISION returned for another season.
Yes, Survivor is the best, bar none. No other reality TV show beats it. That might be a contentious statement, but it's nothing compared to what Survivor contestant Rogue Rubin uttered to a fellow player mere minutes into the show.
Watch the trailer for Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains. Story continues below.
But FIRST! Just who the hell is Rogue Rubin, right? I had never heard of her, and chances are neither have you.
Who is Australian Survivor's Rogue Rubin?
"Hey, I'm Rogue! I am from Africa, New Zealand, Australia, America, you name it," Rogue introduced herself to her fellow Survivor cast mates. "I'm a director/writer."
Top Comments