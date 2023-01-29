Everything we know about the Australian Survivor: Heroes V Villains cast.

It's almost time to light your torches because soon, a new season of Australia Survivor is returning to screens.

On January 30, 24 survivors will have to show us at home what kind of person it takes to win the title of Sole Survivor as this season, heroes and villains will be pitted against each other.

Better yet, the contestants will be returning to Samoa to battle it out once and for all. Not only will we meet some new faces, but we will also be reunited with some old ones, too.

Watch the trailer for Australia Survivor Heroes V Villains. Story continues after video.