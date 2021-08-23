Five incredible Aussie athletes to keep an eye on at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

The Olympic Games may be done and dusted, but there are still a lot more medals to be won.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games officially kicks off tomorrow and will see around 4,400 athletes from across the world compete in 22 sports.

For all of us tuning into watch, the opening ceremony will take place on Tuesday August 24 at 9pm (AEST) before the Closing Ceremony wraps things up on Sunday September 5 at 9pm (AEST).

And Aussies will no doubt be bringing the competition, with our largest ever overseas Paralympics team (179 athletes) representing us across 18 sports.

Here are five athletes to keep an eye on at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Ellie Cole - Para-swimming