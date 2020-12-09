21 Christmas presents to purchase from Australian and female-owned small businesses.

Christmas is just around the corner!

So it's time to start organising what everyone will be getting (if you haven't already).

Watch: Things Aussies never say at Christmas. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

This year, it's more important than ever to support local, Aussie businesses and the products they create.

So to do that and make everyone's shopping a little easier, we've curated a gift guide featuring a bunch of Australian and female-made products to buy.

Plus, we've categorised into under $50, under $100 and under $200.

(Try not to find too many things you want for yourself!)

Gifts under $50