21 Christmas presents to purchase from Australian and female-owned small businesses.

Christmas is just around the corner!

So it's time to start organising what everyone will be getting (if you haven't already). 

Watch: Things Aussies never say at Christmas. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia.

This year, it's more important than ever to support local, Aussie businesses and the products they create. 

So to do that and make everyone's shopping a little easier, we've curated a gift guide featuring a bunch of Australian and female-made products to buy. 

Plus, we've categorised into under $50, under $100 and under $200. 

(Try not to find too many things you want for yourself!)

Gifts under $50

Botanicals By Luxe Bath Soak, $27.

Image: Botanicals By Luxe.  The Karma Collective Sandalwood & Clove Scented Soy Candle, $40.

Image: The Karma Collective. 

Indigo Love Collectors It's A Keeper Ceramic Cup: Strawberry Milk, $15.

Image: Indigo Love Collectors. 

Reflex #1: A Conversation Card Game, $39.99.

Image: Reflex. 

Ella Belle Andrea Earrings, $45.

Image: Ella Belle.

Painted Daisies Unbreakable Wine Glass, $24.95.

Image: Painted Daisies.  Two Red Doors Bonbon Soap Gift Pack, $45.

Image:  Two Red Doors.  Miss Frankie Better With You Duo Pack, $39.

Image: Miss Frankie.  Organically Bare Peppermint and Cacao Coffee Scrub, $21.95.

Image: Organically Bare.


Gifts under $100

Weave and Burrow Hemp Market Tote with Indigo Shibori pocket, $65.

Image: Weave and Burrow.

Salubrious Living Pom Pom Turkish Towel - Pale Pink, $89.

Image: Salubrious Living.

Retreat Yourself box, $79.95.

Image: Supplied.

Marmoset Found Ribbed Infinity Vase - Nude Large, $79.

Image: Marmoset Found.

Jessica Nguyen Chilli Oil and Apron, $59.99.

Image: Cargo.

Spend With Us Gift Voucher, $50.

Image: Spend With Us.

Gifts under $200

Capra Design Large Etch Planter, $179.

Image: Capra Design.

Le Buns Juniper Wide Leg Lounge Pants, $139.

Image: Le Buns.

Stitch & Hide - Christina Wallet - Navy, $119.95.

Image: Stitch & Hide.

Leave It To Lucy The Entertainer Kit, $135.

Image: Leave It To Lucy.

Spinifex & Co Plaited Leather Belt, $190.

Image: Spinifex & Co.

Toni May Trinity Opal Gold Necklace, $189.

Image: Toni May.

Which present option is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: Supplied.

