"I'm in my 40s and I'd love an Hermès lipstick." The gifts under $100 women want for Christmas.

You guys, Christmas is coming. That means 2020 is nearly over - and oh, what a ride. It also means gifts. Shopping. Confusion.

What do you want? What does your mum want? Your sister? How about your partner? Your best friend? Will anyone be mad with a hamper full of shortbread? WHO DOESN'T LIKE SHORTBREAD?

Whether you're looking for some bomb gift ideas for someone else or just something nice for your greedy little self, here's a list of stuff anyone, no wait - EVERYONE, can get around.

From boujee face creams to IG-worthy pillows and pretty jewellery, we asked women what they've got their eye on for Christmas this year that's under 100 bucks, and here's what they said:

"I’ve tried Tatcha products once before because I got them for free through work, and I’ve always wanted to buy them but they’re way too expensive to justify. The best product is the moisturiser, so anything that includes that would be my dream Christmas present." - Clare.

Image: Tatcha Pore-Perfecting & Protecting Set