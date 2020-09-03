The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday September 4.

Victoria records 81 new coronavirus cases and 59 further deaths.

Victoria has recorded 59 further COVID-19 related deaths, although only nine of the deaths are new.

The number - which is the highest in a single day since the pandemic began - included 50 people in aged care who died in July and August.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said a change in reporting meant state and federal governments and aged care sector were working "together to reconcile data and update Victorian reporting related to deaths" caused the delay, the ABC reported.

— VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 3, 2020

There was another spike in the death toll on Monday when the state recorded 41 new deaths, including 22 people who died before August 27.

Victoria's death toll is now at 650, with the national toll 737.

International travel ban extended for three months.

Australia will extend its ban on overseas travel and restrictions on cruise ships entering the country for another three months.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the measures will now stay in place until December 17 this year.

"The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, has advised that the international and domestic COVID-19 situation continues to pose an unacceptable public health risk," he said.

"The extension of the emergency period is an appropriate response to that risk."

For the first time since Federation in 1901, Australia is a series of states and territories separated by individual border controls. Post continues after podcast.

