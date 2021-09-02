A message to Australia's state leaders: Read the room.

I have family members living in NSW, Victoria, QLD and WA.

Friends too. I have friends in every state and territory in Australia.

But right now, if you do a flick between the daily press conferences of Gladys Berejiklian, Daniel Andrews, Annastacia Palaszczuk and Mark McGowan in particular, you'd think we all lived in separate little warring nation states that absolutely despise each other.

You'd think we all have passports that read 'Queenslander' or 'Victorian'. Not that we all have the same passport that reads 'Australian'.

You'd forget that behind our leaders are millions of residents telling their loved ones, "well, hopefully we can see for you for Christmas?"

Because it doesn't seem to be about us anymore. It's just descended into boasting and snide comments and brutal criticisms from one leader to another.

It's like watching a classroom of kids having a go at each other, with no teacher in the room to tell them to pull their heads in.

And yes, Scott Morrison. In this analogy you are the absent teacher.

It's a state and territory leaders' job to think of their constituents and plan according to their needs alone. But as the prime minister, it's Scott Morrison's job to make sure our country's needs are also being met.

Instead, we are a country divided right now. But it's not us, the people, doing the dividing.

I am still messaging my best friend in Melbourne daily, commiserating with her when her lockdown gets extended, and sending birthday wishes to QLD where my cousins are living freely. We are not at loggerheads, we're just supporting one another through every blow, counting down the days when we might be able to see each other again. But our premiers seem to think we're enemies, throwing pointed barbs at each other whenever they get the chance.