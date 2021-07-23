Five Aussie athletes to keep an eye on at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony kicks off this Friday July 23 at 9pm AEST, a year late as a result of COVID-19.

Australia will be represented in all 33 Olympic sports this year, all of which will be broadcast on Channel Seven.

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane and Hobart are one hour ahead of Tokyo which means Australians won't have to stay up late to watch most events.

And despite the controversy surrounding the games, we've never needed the Olympics more.

Here are five athletes you'll no doubt be hearing a lot about in the next two weeks.

Kaylee McKeown

Kaylee McKeown is one of Australia's biggest Olympic stars this year, after breaking the world record for 100m backstroke by more than a tenth of a second in the 2021 Australian Olympic trials.

Her father, Sholto, died of brain cancer in August last year. Mckeown has called the postponement of the Olympics a "blessing in disguise" as she was able to spend more time with him before his passing.

“It’s made me realise how much life is worth living,” McKeown told the Sydney Morning Herald.