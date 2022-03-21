By Brielle Burns

Morning, are you a giver, a taker or a matcher?

It turns out the answer could determine your success.

Organisational psychologist Adam Grant spoke to No Filter podcast host Mia Freedman about what each of style of social interaction means and who is the most successful in the workplace (and it's not who you think).

My colleague Adrienne Tam summed up the chat for you right here.

But first, let's get you across the five biggest news stories women are talking about this morning, Tuesday March 22.

1. NRL player George Burgess charged with sexually touching a person without consent.

NRL star George Burgess has been charged with "sexually touching another person without consent" over an alleged incident in Sydney earlier this month.

NSW Police interviewed Burgess yesterday as part of an investigation into an incident on March 8 - two days before the start of the NRL season.

The 29-year-old St George Illawarra forward was arrested and charged and he is due to face Downing Centre Local Court on April 13.

"Earlier this month, officers from South Sydney Police Area Command commenced an investigation following reports a woman had been sexually touched by a man known to her," police said in a statement.

"Following inquiries, a 29-year-old man was arrested at Mascot Police Station ... and charged with sexually touch another person without consent."

NRL star George Burgess has been charged by police after a woman claimed she was touched inappropriately by him. pic.twitter.com/mm4JN3hxoj — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, former AFL player Brennan Stack has appeared in court after he and another man allegedly assaulted two women in a carpark in Perth on Sunday morning, which reportedly left them fearing for their lives.

According to 9News, the prosecutor described the attack as "one of the most vicious and ferocious the attending officer has seen in 21 years of service".

The 33-year-old former Western Bulldogs player will remain behind bars after his bail application was adjourned until the end of the month.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

2. No sign of survivors in China plane crash.

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board has crashed in mountains in southern China on a domestic flight after a sudden descent from cruising altitude.

Media reports say there were no signs of survivors.

The airline said it deeply mourned the passengers and crew, without specifying how many people had been killed.

The plane was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, bordering Hong Kong, when it crashed.

A Chinese airliner with 132 people on board has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi, officials say.



Satellite data from NASA showed a massive fire just in the area of where the plane went down at the time of the crash. #9News



READ MORE: https://t.co/BBT1l3ogQ8 pic.twitter.com/nc6f8P4Dsm — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) March 21, 2022

China Eastern said the cause of the crash, in which the plane descended at 31,000 feet a minute according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, was under investigation.

Media cited a rescue official as saying the plane had disintegrated and caused a fire destroying bamboo trees.

There were no foreigners on the flight, Chinese state television reported, citing China Eastern.

3. Inquest into the murder of Hannah Clarke and her children hears of 'hysterical scream' before fire.

This post deals with the topic of domestic violence and might be triggering to some readers.

An inquest into the deaths of Hannah Clarke and her children at the hands of her estranged husband, who poured fuel in their car before lighting it, heard from witnesses on its first day yesterday.

Clarke and her three children Aaliyah, six, Laianah, four, and Trey, three, were doused in petrol and burned alive by Rowan Baxter in Brisbane on February 19, 2020.

Witnesses told the inquest yesterday that Clarke said Baxter instructed her to drive, but she stopped outside a house where Michael Zemek was washing his car.

Zemek said he first heard an hysterical scream, before Ms Clarke yelled: "Call the police, call the police. He's trying to kill me. He's put petrol on me."

For years, Hannah Clarke didn't have bruises or broken bones. But her abuse was just as brutal. https://t.co/JxY0Z4ez38 pic.twitter.com/Q81JPOiSfr — Mamamia (@Mamamia) February 27, 2020

Baxter was holding Clarke in a bear hug with both arms around her, as if trying to keep her in the car, Zemek said.

The car exploded in flames before he could do anything.

The inquest is set to hear from emergency services members today before family and friends of Baxter and Clarke take the stand.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

4. UN chief says Australia is a 'holdout' on climate action.

The United Nations secretary-general has called Australia a "holdout" after Scott Morrison refused to strengthen the nation's 2030 emissions reduction target.

"A growing number of G20 developed economies have announced meaningful emissions reductions by 2030 – with a handful of holdouts, such as Australia," said António Guterres.

He said the Paris climate pact's ambition of limiting global warming to 1.5C was "on life support" but there was still something that could save it.

"Keeping 1.5 alive requires a 45 per cent reduction in global emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by mid-century. That problem was not solved in Glasgow," the UN chief said.

@UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres just spoke at the Economist Sustainability Summit and Australia was mentioned by name as one of the few G20 countries that have not announced meaningful emissions reductions by 2030. pic.twitter.com/iwQI0PzYpf — Climate Council (@climatecouncil) March 21, 2022

The prime minister went to Glasgow last year without the two big things countries were asked for: stronger 2030 targets, and a rapid phase out of coal.

Morrison instead stuck to a six-year-old promise to cut emissions by 26 to 28 per cent cut by 2030, but did say Australia would probably reach 35 per cent by then.

He also refused to commit to an accelerated phase out of coal and his plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 relies on a technology-led economic evolution to cut, capture or offset emissions, while allowing coal and gas exports to continue as long as there is demand.

5. Ukrainian girl who sang 'Let It Go' in shelter sings national anthem in Poland.

In lighter news, the Ukranian girl who went viral for singing 'Let it Go' from the Disney film Frozen in a bunker has performed her country's national anthem in Poland.

Seven-year-old Amelia Anisovych, who's video of her singing in a bomb shelter in Kyiv was viewed millions of times, sung the national anthem during a charity concert in front of thousands at a soccer stadium on Sunday.

The brave Ukrainian girl who went viral for singing "Let It Go" in a Kyiv bomb shelter has performed her country's national anthem in front of a packed soccer stadium in Poland. ❤️ #9Today pic.twitter.com/Ey4MwKj4Sk — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) March 21, 2022

Earlier this month, Amelia's rendition of 'Let it Go' was shared by actress and singer Idina Menzel, who voiced Elsa, on Twitter.

"We see you. We really, really see you," Menzel wrote alongside the video.

We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛 https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Russia had called for Ukrainian troops in Mariupol to lay down arms and leave on Monday morning, setting a 5am deadline for Ukraine to respond.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told Ukrayinska Pravda the response that there would be "no surrender" had been communicated to Russia.

The sides gathered for another hour and a half of talks on Monday before breaking into working groups.

And that's it, you're all up to speed. We'll be back to bring you more of the biggest news stories throughout the day.

- With AAP.