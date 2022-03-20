By Brielle Burns

It's Monday morning and if you woke up tired this morning you're not alone.

But before you get stuck into it, lets get you across the biggest news stories you need to know about this morning, Monday March 21.

1. PM responds to Labor's win in SA election.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has conceded the South Australian election was a "significant victory" for Labor's Peter Malinauskas, who will be sworn in as premier today.

Labor swept to power in the state on Saturday under the leadership of Malinauskas after only one term in opposition, leaving outgoing premier Steven Marshall's loss the first for any incumbent state or territory government during the pandemic.

"It's a significant victory and they are elected with a very strong mandate to move forward with many issues that they've intended to take forward," he told reporters in Sydney on Sunday.

South Australia's new Premier will be sworn in today following a landslide Labor victory in the state election, which could spell trouble for Scott Morrison. #9Today pic.twitter.com/G6lwOfST2v — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) March 20, 2022

But the prime minister was quick to turn the focus on his own upcoming battle in the federal election due in May.

"What I know is that Anthony Albanese is not Peter Malinauskas," he said.

"There is a big difference between Anthony Albanese as the federal Labor leader and what we see in the performance of some of his state colleagues."

But Wayne Swan, the former Labor treasurer and now ALP national president, said the SA result sends a clear message that voters have had enough of Liberal governments that are out of touch with their lives.

2. Male carer, 82, charged with murder of 60-year-old Sydney woman.

A male carer has been charged with the murder of a 60-year-old woman after her "emaciated" body was found in Sydney's southwest, police say.

Paramedics went to a Greenacre home on Friday morning to respond to a medical episode.

They alerted police after they found what authorities described as "the body of a severely-emaciated 60-year-old woman".

An 82yo man has been charged after the body of a severely-emaciated 60yo woman was found at a home in Greenacre. The man is alleged to be the woman's sole carer. He's due in court today. https://t.co/dvUOiCgnGB — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) March 18, 2022

Officers arrived and arrested an 82-year-old man, the woman's sole carer, taking him to Bankstown Police Station where they charged him with murder.

The Greenacre man was held in custody and was expected to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

3. Central Europe struggles with the huge influx of Ukrainian refugees.

Officials in Central Europe have voiced concern they are reaching capacity to comfortably house some of the nearly 3.5 million refugees who have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion and are now camped in temporary accommodation.

Most of the Ukrainians have arrived at border points in Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary, data compiled by the UN refugee agency shows, putting pressure on the European Union countries now attempting to shelter them.

More than 1.5 million Ukrainian children have fled the country. Every single minute, 55 Ukrainian kids become refugees. It's almost every second since the beginning of the war. pic.twitter.com/7RoDtbaWau — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) March 20, 2022

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on Sunday the government would seek to extend a state of emergency to deal with the influx, with officials trying to relocate new arrivals to cities outside the capital Prague to ease the pressure.

"The Czech Republic is balancing on the edge of capacities where we are able to provide comfortable living conditions," Rakusan said during a television debate. "Living in gyms, sleeping bags, or campsites is not good for life."

The Czech parliament also approved three laws this week making it easier for Ukrainian refugees to access to work, health insurance, and allow schools to raise class capacities.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said seven humanitarian corridors would open on Sunday to enable civilians to leave frontline areas.

4. NSW paramedics set for industrial action today.

NSW paramedics will take industrial action for 24 hours today, refusing to leave their posts to fill gaps at other ambulance stations.

Paramedics across the state will knock back "all staff movements" at stations, as part of union efforts to improve emergency responder staffing and pay.

"We're taking action to demand a better resourced service. We want a fairer workplace for Paramedics, and improved coverage and care for our communities," Australian Paramedics Association NSW president Chris Kastelan said on Sunday.

Tomorrow, Paramedics are REFUSING staff movements across NSW.

We'll still care for patients and answer 000 calls. But we won't travel from our designated station to help plug roster holes elsewhere.

We're fighting for a fairer workplace, and better coverage for our communities! pic.twitter.com/HVctelAruK — APA NSW (@APANSWOFFICIAL) March 20, 2022

The union is pushing for an additional 1500 paramedics that it says are needed to turn around deteriorating ambulance response times across the state. It also wants a pandemic payment, and a pay rise of more than 2.5 per cent.

NSW Ambulance is expected to meet with the union at the Industrial Relations Commission on Monday morning in a bid to resolve the dispute.

The action commenced as day shift crews clocked in from 6.15am.

5. Family and friends bid Shane Warne farewell.

Shane Warne's family and friends have bid the cricketing legend farewell at a private funeral in Melbourne.

Warne's three children, Jackson, Brooke and Summer, and parents Keith and Brigette, were joined by about 80 guests to say their final goodbyes at St Kilda Football Club on Sunday.

The gathering featured a who's who of the cricketing world, with retired Australian Test captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke attending along with former England skipper Michael Vaughan, as well as Warne's long time teammates Mark Waugh and Ian Healy.

Shane Warne's family and friends paid tribute to the cricketer at his private funeral in Melbourne on Sunday.



The service was held at St Kilda Football Club, the AFL side Warne supported. — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 20, 2022

Guests were invited to wear St Kilda scarves and a pair of them were draped across Warne's coffin as it was driven around the oval to the sound of the 1970s Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes hit The Time of My Life.

A state memorial will take place at the MCG on March 30, where the wider public will be able to pay their respects after Warne, 52, died of a suspected heart attack earlier this month.

- With AAP.