It was here that her career really began taking off, first as a duo with friend Pat Carroll, and later as a solo artist.

Her career.

Newton-John forged a successful music career in both the UK, Australia and the US throughout the early-mid 70s, with singles like 'If Not For You', 'Banks of the Ohio' and 'Let Me Be There'.

But everything changed in 1978, when she met producer Allan Carr at a dinner party at Helen Reddy's house. Here, Carr offered her the role of Sandy in the film adaptation of Broadway music Grease.

The role was actually changed for her. Rather than the play's original American Sandy Dumbrowski, the film changed the role to Sandy Olsson, an Australian who holidayed and then moved to the US, to accommodate Newton-John's accent.

Listen: Mia Freedman's No Filter with Olivia Newton-John. Post continues below audio.

Grease became the biggest movie of the year, and its album - which included singles 'You're the One That I Want', 'Hopelessly Devoted to You', and 'Summer Nights' - catapulted Newton-John and Travolta to a whole new level of superstardom.

It is still one of the bestselling soundtracks of all time.

After Grease, Newton-John stars in Xanadu and used Sandy's transformation in the film as inspired for her own career, establishing more of an edgy image.

In 1983, she released her most successful album, Physical, which showcased more risque material, especially the title track.

Becoming a mother.

The following year, Newton-John wed her longtime boyfriend Matt Lattanzi and went on to welcome her daughter, Chloe, in 1986.

In a piece for Now To Love in 2018, Chloe wrote her mum has always been her "hero".

"When I think back to my childhood, it's full of magical memories she helped create," she wrote.

"Mum didn't work regular hours and was always travelling, but when she could, she would always make time to read to me at bedtime. Our favourite books to read together were Hello, Moon! and The Giving Tree."

Her breast cancer diagnosis.

Chloe was just six years old when her mum was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

"I just remember I found a lump, it was a little tender. It was a little bigger than a pea," Newton-John told Mamamia's No Filter podcast.