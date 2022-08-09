Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her husband has confirmed.
The British-born singer died "peacefully" at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.
Her husband John Easterling confirmed the news in a statement on Newton-John's official social media pages.
"We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," he wrote.
"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.
"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."
Easterling added that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Dame Olivia's foundation.
She is survived by her husband and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, who shared a collection of photos with her mother on Instagram.