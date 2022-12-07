Harry and Meghan appear at gala ahead of doco drop, and everything women are talking about.

By Gemma Bath

Today's the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's long-awaited Netflix docu-series drops, (we'll get three episodes at 7pm AEST, BTW), and all eyes are on the couple.

They've had a number of public appearances in recent days, most notably receiving a human rights award at a Ripple of Hope gala in New York where they were honoured for addressing racial injustice and mental health.

In a statement the couple said, "a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change," (which obviously commentators are reading into meaning change... within the royal family).

Ahead of the release of their Netflix documentary series, Prince Harry and Meghan were celebrated at the Ripple of Hope gala in New York. pic.twitter.com/RAEO6NyPgb — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 7, 2022

The docu-series promises to share the other side of their "high-profile love story".

In a second trailer dropped on Tuesday, Harry tells the video: "there’s a hierarchy in the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game."

- With AAP