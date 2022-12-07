LIVE

Harry and Meghan appear at gala ahead of doco drop, and everything women are talking about.

Updated 8:10pm 07 Dec 2022

Live updates

  • 8:10pm

  • 8:08pm

  • 8:07pm

  • 8:05pm

Latest posts

8:10pm 07 Dec, 2022

Harry and Meghan attend gala in New York ahead of doco drop.

By Gemma Bath

Today's the day Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's long-awaited Netflix docu-series drops, (we'll get three episodes at 7pm AEST, BTW), and all eyes are on the couple.

They've had a number of public appearances in recent days, most notably receiving a human rights award at a Ripple of Hope gala in New York where they were honoured for addressing racial injustice and mental health.

In a statement the couple said, "a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change," (which obviously commentators are reading into meaning change... within the royal family).

The docu-series promises to share the other side of their "high-profile love story". 

In a second trailer dropped on Tuesday, Harry tells the video: "there’s a hierarchy in the family. You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game."

Some articles to catch up on before the drop:

HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: Tell me how you feel about Harry and Meghan, and I'll tell you your age.

Fake photos and a second trailer: All the drama behind Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary.

- With AAP

Share post

8:08pm 07 Dec, 2022

Indonesia releases Bali attacks bomb maker.

By Gemma Bath

An Islamic militant convicted of making the explosives used in the 2002 Bali bombings has been paroled after serving about half of his original 20-year prison sentence despite strong objections by Australia.

Hisyam bin Alizein, also known by his alias Umar Patek, was a leading member of Jemaah Islamiah, which was blamed for the blasts at two nightclubs in Kuta Beach.

Patek was found guilty by the West Jakarta District Court of helping build a car bomb that was detonated by another person outside the Sari Club in Kuta on the night of October 12, 2002. 

Moments earlier, a smaller bomb in a backpack was detonated by a suicide bomber in the nearby Paddy's Pub nightclub. 

The attacks killed 202 people - mostly foreign tourists - including 88 Australians.

Indonesian authorities have said Patek was successfully reformed in prison and they will use him to influence other militants to turn away from terrorism.

Patek received a total of 33 months of sentence reductions, which are often given to prisoners on major holidays, said Rika Aprianti, spokeswoman for the Corrections Department at the Justice Ministry. 

Most recently, he was granted a five-month reduction on August 17, Indonesia's Independence Day. 

Authorities will monitor Patek and he will have to participate in a mentoring program until his parole ends on April 29, 2030, Aprianti said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Patek as "abhorrent" and said his release would cause further distress to Australians who endured the trauma of the bombings.

- With AAP

Share post

8:07pm 07 Dec, 2022

Elvis film and Hemsworth big AACTA winners.

By Gemma Bath

Two of Australia's biggest Hollywood exports, Baz Luhrmann and Chris Hemsworth, have walked away with top gongs at this year's AACTA awards.

Luhrmann's Elvis won the coveted Best Film award, on top of a swag of others, while Hemsworth was honoured with this year's Trailblazer Award for his contribution to the industry.

Elvis star Austin Butler won Best Lead Actor for his depiction of the King, alongside Olivia DeJonge who walked away with the award for Best Supporting Actress in Film.

The Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts held its gala show at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on Wednesday, following its industry awards event on Monday.

Luhrmann also received the award for Best Direction, taking the film's total award count to seven.

Mystery Road: Origin similarly cleaned up in the TV categories, winning Best Drama Series as well as Best Actor awards for stars Mark Coles Smith and Tuuli Narkle.

Hemsworth was recognised for giving back to Australia's local film industry from his base in the north coast region of NSW, where he applies his movie star status to attract global productions to Australia.

The Thor actor described it as a "huge honour" as he received the award from AACTA president Russell Crowe.

"I don't take for granted the opportunities the Australian screen industry has afforded me and am excited and proud that the rest of the world is discovering just how great it is to make world-class movies Down Under with our incredible crews and creatives," he said.

"I feel like we are all only really getting started."

- With AAP

Share post

8:05pm 07 Dec, 2022

Bigger & bitier: The snakes are coming.

By The Quicky

Just recently, a little boy playing near his grandparents' Byron Bay swimming pool was dragged into the water by a huge python.

While the toddler was saved, there are increased warnings about the size, location and boldness of snakes that have been flushed out of their usual living quarters by massive floods.

Today, we look at what we're being told is going to be the worst ever snake season, and what other creepy crawlies are going to be bigger and bitier than ever this year.

Feature image: James Gourley/Getty

Share post
Listen Now
00:00

The Quicky

The Women Who Insist On Wearing Crop Tops To Work

Mamamia Out Loud

Best Of 2022: Julia Haart’s Unorthodox Life: Part One

No Filter