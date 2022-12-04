By Brielle Burns

A man has been charged with murder after a mother-of-three was found dead at her home in Melbourne.

Emergency services were called to a home in Sandhurst in the city's south-east around 11.40pm on Saturday night following reports of an assault.

According to 9News, the woman's daughter could be heard knocking on her neighbours' door asking for help in CCTV footage. However, it was reportedly too late.

"She was just saying, 'My mum's dead, my mum's dead'," the woman's neighbour, Paul Vavitis, told the publication.

9News have identified the 43-year-old woman as Nelomie Perera.

In CCTV footage, the daughter can be heard knocking on her neighbours' door and pleading for assistance. #9News https://t.co/tgk7DsHt9G — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) December 4, 2022

Police said a teenage boy was also found with a non-life-threatening head injury and taken to hospital for treatment.

They arrested the 45-year-old Sandhurst man at the scene, with police saying the parties are believed to be known to each other.

According to Destroy The Joint, the 43-year-old woman is the 42nd woman to be allegedly killed by violence in Australia this year.

Her death comes after police charged a man with murder last week after a 51-year-old woman's body was found in the garage of a home in Melbourne's inner north.

If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.