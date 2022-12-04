Live updates
Mother-of-three becomes 42nd woman allegedly killed by violence in Australia in 2022.
A man has been charged with murder after a mother-of-three was found dead at her home in Melbourne.
Emergency services were called to a home in Sandhurst in the city's south-east around 11.40pm on Saturday night following reports of an assault.
According to 9News, the woman's daughter could be heard knocking on her neighbours' door asking for help in CCTV footage. However, it was reportedly too late.
"She was just saying, 'My mum's dead, my mum's dead'," the woman's neighbour, Paul Vavitis, told the publication.
9News have identified the 43-year-old woman as Nelomie Perera.
In CCTV footage, the daughter can be heard knocking on her neighbours' door and pleading for assistance. #9News https://t.co/tgk7DsHt9G— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) December 4, 2022
Police said a teenage boy was also found with a non-life-threatening head injury and taken to hospital for treatment.
They arrested the 45-year-old Sandhurst man at the scene, with police saying the parties are believed to be known to each other.
According to Destroy The Joint, the 43-year-old woman is the 42nd woman to be allegedly killed by violence in Australia this year.
Her death comes after police charged a man with murder last week after a 51-year-old woman's body was found in the garage of a home in Melbourne's inner north.
42.— Destroy The Joint (@JointDestroyer) December 4, 2022
42 too many.
RIPhttps://t.co/TVJPsQyaia#CountingDeadWomen pic.twitter.com/NjNcI30Iv4
If this has raised any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service.
Body of woman found in Perth harbour.
Homicide Squad detectives have been called in to investigate after a woman's body was found floating in the water at Fremantle Harbour in Perth.
Detective Senior Sergeant Greg McDonald said the woman's body was found by a member of the public just after 5am yesterday morning, with the circumstances surrounding her death raising concerns.
"We believe the circumstances surrounding the lady's death and... the location in the harbour raise suspicion and the homicide squad are investigating at this point," he said, as per the ABC.
Police in Perth have made a grim discovery - the body of a woman in was found in Fremantle Harbour. @SarahSmith9_ #9News pic.twitter.com/nBtg5duOep— 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) December 4, 2022
When asked if the woman appeared to be younger in age, Detective Senior Sergeant McDonald said it was "a little difficult to say at this point".
"She is a woman not a child, I think that's probably the safest thing for me to say at this point, so her age is not clear to us at this point."
Police have now identified the woman, but have not released her name publicly.
Brittany Higgins expected to file $3m compensation claim.
Former Defence Minister Linda Reynolds, who was Brittany Higgins' boss at the time she was allegedly sexually assaulted, has confirmed the 28-year-old is considering filing a multi-million dollar compensation claim.
Further details of the claim have not been released, however, according to reports it's believed to be around $3 million.
News.com reports the claim includes $2.5 million for future economic loss, past economic loss, general damages of future assistance with at-home care and past and future out-of-pocket expenses of a further $150,000.
Over the weekend, Brittany Higgins released a statement about the impact the legal system has on those who come forward with sexual assault allegations.
The prosecution of Bruce Lehrmann, who was alleged to have raped Higgins in Parliament House in 2019 was dropped on Friday due to concerns about her mental wellbeing. Lehrmann has always maintained his innocence, denying there was any sexual contact between the pair.
In her first public comments since the prosecution was dropped, Higgins said she never understood how asymmetrical the criminal justice system was until she spoke up.
"This is the reality of how complainants in sexual assault cases are treated," she wrote in an Instagram post yesterday.
"Their lives are torn apart, their families and friends called to the witness stand and the accused has the legal right to say absolutely nothing."
Speaking of her own ordeal, she said, "my life was publicly scrutinised, open for the world to see".
"I was required to surrender my telephones, my passwords, messages, photos and my data."
Higgins went on to say the criminal justice system failed to deliver outcomes for victims of sexual assault, citing that in the ACT during 2020, only 16 per cent of sexual offences reported to police resulted in a charge. Only half of those resulted in a conviction.
"That is to our national shame," she said.
"I want to thank the other women who came forward and shared their own experiences. I believe you. You were with me every day I walked into that court room and faced him."
- With AAP.
The fight to get women in the Liberal ranks.
More women than ever were elected into the Australian Parliament this year, 58 MPs now making up 38 per cent of the chamber, the highest ever on record. Only for one party, representation went backwards.
But are there plans in place to change that, to bring more women and a more diverse selection of people into the Liberal fold so can they make a difference before we go to the polls again in a few years time?
Today we speak to Charlotte Mortlock, a former journalist who's trying to change the Liberals from the inside out.
